Candidats aux élections législatives pour la 2ème circonscription
Robert del Picchia, sénateur des Français de l’étranger nous a fait parvenir la liste des candidats et de leur respectif remplaçant pour la 2ème circonscription –Amérique latine et Caraïbes- parue mardi 16 mai au journal officiel
1.Mme Odette SIMONNET, remplaçant M. Bertrand JEANNETE
2.Mme Palmira POZO, remplaçant M. Francis LE SUAVE
3. M. Jean-Marc MILLET, remplaçant M. Alain-Gérard GEORGI-SAMARAN
4. M. Charles-Henry CHENUT, remplaçante Mme Marie-Christine HARITCALDE
5. M. Alain VIDEAU, remplaçante Mme Catherine DEHEZ
6. M. Thierry RIGNOL, remplaçant M. Emmanuel BOUAN
7. M. Martin BIURRUN, remplaçante Mme Roxane CORBRAN
8. M. Jean-Philippe NOEL, remplaçant M. Philippe PETIT
9. M. Hai-Dang HA-THUC, remplaçante Mme Valérie GUENOT
10. M Pascal DROUHAUD, remplaçante Mme Cécile TAQUOI
11. M. Mickaël MILLET, remplaçante Mme Véronique BIZET
12. M. Sergio CORONADO, remplaçant M. François BOUCHER
13. M. Patricio ARENAS, remplaçante Mme Anne DENIS
14. Mme Paula FORTEZA, remplaçant M. Mathieu LEBEGUE
15. M. Jacques WERCKMANN, remplaçante Mme Nelly CARRON-LE MOIGN
16. Mme Florence BAILLON, remplaçante Mme Cecilia URZUA
17. M. David BERTELLI, remplaçant M. Eric GERNEZ
18. M. Laurent PEREA, remplaçant M. Cyril BENOIT
19. Mme Stéphanie LAHANA, remplaçant M. Gauthier JOURNET