Candidats aux élections législatives pour la 2ème circonscription

Trait-d'union numérique

Après plusieurs mois de pratique au quotidien nous pensons, au vu des résultats, que notre conversion au numérique s'est faite dans les conditions de qualité que nous nous étions fixées et que le Trait-d'Union version-papier, longtemps très apprécié, fait maintenant partie des souvenirs. Depuis ses débuts –plus de vingt-deux ans- la publication est restée fidèle à son objectif, celui d'informer ses lecteurs français et francophones de l'actualité française en Argentine ainsi que brièvement de ce qui se passe en France, grâce à sa revue de presse. La lettre quotidienne, dont l'abonnement est gratuit, véhicule l'information et est solidement étayée par un site riche et pratique.

Cher lecteur, vous qui nous accompagnez, vous pouvez également contribuer à amplifier la diffusion de la lettre en encourageant votre entourage à s'y abonner.