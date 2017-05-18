Candidats aux élections législatives pour la 2ème circonscription

Revue de Presse | 18/05/2017 | Agenda, Politique | Pas de commentaire
Robert del Picchia, sénateur des Français de l’étranger nous a fait parvenir la liste des candidats et de leur respectif remplaçant pour la 2ème circonscription –Amérique latine et Caraïbes- parue mardi 16 mai au journal officiel

assamblenationale1.Mme Odette SIMONNET, remplaçant M. Bertrand JEANNETE

2.Mme Palmira POZO, remplaçant M. Francis LE SUAVE

3. M. Jean-Marc MILLET, remplaçant M. Alain-Gérard GEORGI-SAMARAN

4. M. Charles-Henry CHENUT, remplaçante Mme Marie-Christine HARITCALDE

5. M. Alain VIDEAU, remplaçante Mme Catherine DEHEZ

6. M. Thierry RIGNOL, remplaçant M. Emmanuel BOUAN

7. M. Martin BIURRUN, remplaçante Mme Roxane CORBRAN

8. M. Jean-Philippe NOEL, remplaçant M. Philippe PETIT

9. M. Hai-Dang HA-THUC, remplaçante Mme Valérie GUENOT

10. M Pascal DROUHAUD, remplaçante Mme Cécile TAQUOI

11. M. Mickaël MILLET, remplaçante Mme Véronique BIZET

12. M. Sergio CORONADO, remplaçant M. François BOUCHER

13. M. Patricio ARENAS, remplaçante Mme Anne DENIS

14. Mme Paula FORTEZA, remplaçant M. Mathieu LEBEGUE

15. M. Jacques WERCKMANN, remplaçante Mme Nelly CARRON-LE MOIGN

16. Mme Florence BAILLON, remplaçante Mme Cecilia URZUA

17. M. David BERTELLI, remplaçant M. Eric GERNEZ

18. M. Laurent PEREA, remplaçant M. Cyril BENOIT

19. Mme Stéphanie LAHANA, remplaçant M. Gauthier JOURNET

Sur le même sujet

L´auteur

Revue de Presse